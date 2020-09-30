Share:

GWADAR - Gwadar fishermen have been given small engines, fishing nets, special incubators, marine life-saving kits, and other livelihood materials from the Chinese Consulate at a ceremony held in Karachi yesterday.

Officials of the Consulate General, President of Gwadar Fisheries Association, and representatives of fishermen attended the ceremony.

With the trust of the Consul General Li Bijian, Chairman of China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) Zhang Baozhong presented at the event and conveyed the consulate’s cordial greetings to the fishermen.

He thanked the community for their consistent support to the development of Gwadar Port, adding that COPHC, along with other Chinese enterprises in Gwadar, is more than willing to fulfil its social responsibilities and makes greater contributions to the well-being of people in Gwadar.

Khuda Dad Wajo, Chairman of Gwadar Fisheries Association, expressed gratitude to the consulate.

He noted that an efficient distribution of the supplies to the fishermen in need would be a top priority to revive production and, alleviate the burden of fishermen suffered from the Covid-19.