LAHORE - Four members of Punjab Assembly belonging to the PML-N called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday and apprised him of the problems in their constituencies.

This meeting was in continuation of their previous such meetings with the Chief Minister who had been consistently saying that any member of the Punjab Assembly could meet him irrespective of his/her party affiliation.

Those who called on the Chief Minister included Chaudhary Ashraf Ali Ansari, Muhammad Ghiasuddin, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi and Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri.

A local PML-N leader from Gujranwala Ch Muhammad Yunis Ansari was also present in the meeting.

Also, it has been the consistent stance of these MPAs that they had not left their parent party and that they were in contact with the Chief Minister in connection with the resolution of problems in their constituencies.

They have also maintained the same position in response to the show cause notices earlier issued to them by the PML-N leadership.

But contrary to this stance, the official handout confirming their meeting with the Chief Minister claimed that MPAs expressed their full trust over the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“We are with you and would be standing with you in the journey of public service”, the handout quoted them as having said.

The Chief Minister assured the lawmakers of solving their problems on a priority basis.

He said his doors were always open to all and the genuine problems of the assembly members will be solved without any delay.

“”They [Assembly members] are my lieutenants and will be accorded full respect and honour”, Usman Buzdar observed.

Usman Buzdar regretted that the past rulers had confined all the powers and authority to themselves.

This era of plunder and loot will never return, he said, adding that the elements making hue and cry should look into their own peep.

“There is no room for corruption or the corrupt in the new Pakistan led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the development journey will be moved forward with speed”, he remarked.