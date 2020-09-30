Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Sindh government was keen interested to provide technical education to young people to enable them earn a respectable livelihood as the world moving very fast towards technical education. This he said as a key speaker while witnessing MoU signing ceremony between Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) and Pakistan Association of Printing and Graphic Arts Industry (PAPGAI) here at Sindh, STEVTA headquarters Karachi on Tuesday, said a statement. He said,’I am happy to see such kind of work carried out in the STEVTA sector in Sindh which was not only exemplary for supporting the public-partnership but also for providing a conducive environment to 600 boys and girls who would gain benefit from this partnership.’ Sindh Minister for Industries said that such type of collaboration would not only result in better employment opportunities for the youth but it would also benefit the industry.

He also appreciated efforts of STEVTA and GIZ for implementation of STEVTA Sector Support Program and said he would also like to express gratitude to the European Union, governments of Germany and Norway who had remained key player in the STEVTA sector not only in Sindh but across Pakistan.

Consul General of Germany Holger Ziegeler, Culture & Economic Attache of the German Embassy Ms.Maren Dick, Chairman, STEVTA Saleem Raza Jalbani, MD STEVTA Agha Sohail Pthan, Director General, NAVTTC Sindh Ms. Nabila Umar, Head of Programme STVET SSP GIZ Pakistan Ms. Iris Cordelia Rotzoll other notables were also present on the occasion.