RAWALPINDI - Additional Session Judge Rawalpindi Sahibzada Naqeeb Shahzad on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 5 million on PMLN leader and former Member National Assembly (MNA) Hanif Abbasi in a defamation case.According to details, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre had filed a defamation suit against former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Hanif Abbasi in which he had alleged that Shaukat Khanum's board of directors had used to take bribe. After hearing of the defamation case, the Judge fined Abassi of Rs 5 million as he failed to provide evidence against the Shaukat Khanum centre.