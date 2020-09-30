Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) on Tuesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India.

In its petition, the association prayed to the court to issue orders to the federal government and the Foreign Office to agitate the matter before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and take serious actions in filing representation before the ICJ to ban Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) terrorist organization.

The petitioner also requested the court that respondent secretaries be directed to initiate appropriate action against Indian Embassy in Islamabad and they also may be directed to take all essential steps to ensure dispensation of fair justice to the victim family.

The IHCBA moved the court through its president Chaudhary Haseeb Muhammad Advocate and cited federation of Pakistan through Secretary Cabinet Division and Secretary Foreign Affairs as respondents.

The petitioner adopted that the constitution gives equal rights to minorities and Pakistan’s 11 Hindu citizens were murdered in India over refusing to spy on Pakistan. It stated that complainant Shrimati Mukhi narrated in her FIR lodged on August 9 that 11 member of her family were murdered in Jodhpur town by RAW through the RSS goons after the agency failed to convince them to spy on Pakistan.

It also said that in the above incident the involvement and abetment of Indian Embassy present in Pakistan cannot be ignored as they after issuance of visa to the victims provided the information of these 11 Hindu Pakistani nationals to the RAW who trapped the family and forced them to work for Indian government and to spy on Pakistan.

According to the petition, it was duty of the Indian government to ensure security of the victims but it has miserably failed to give any protection which shows that India is not safe for any visitor or traveller.

“Despite repeated requests by the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi for details regarding the tragic incident, the Indian Government continues to evade the issue, has disclosed only scant information about the case,” said the IHCBA.