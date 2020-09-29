Share:

Islamabad-Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she considered quitting Hollywood after one ‘unprepared’ project ‘sucked the life’ out of her.

The Friends star, 51, admitted that over the last two years she has thought about leaving the industry behind and even saw it as a ‘fantasy’. Jennifer also revealed that she would like to do more directing in the future as she enjoys it ‘thoroughly’.

Talking to Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on Smartless podcast, the actress was asked the closest she has come to quitting Hollywood.

To which she said: ‘I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before.’ Jennifer added that one project in particular, which took place before her award-winning Apple TV+ show The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon in 2019, made her consider quitting Hollywood.