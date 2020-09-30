Share:

peshawar - Jamiat Ulema-e-Isam-Fazl (JUI-F), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, has called a meeting of the provincial council today (Wednesday) as there are reports that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is likely to summon JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on allegations that he has made assets beyond known sources of income.

Talking to The Nation, the JUI-F provincial spokesman Abdul Jalil Jan said they would discuss today the issue of NAB’s inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the arrest and cases against JUI-F workers in Dera Ismail Khan.

“Several JUI-F workers have been arrested and around 300 others are booked after they protested the arrest of Musa Khan, a former government official,” he added. Musa is said to be close aide of the JUI-F chief. The JUI spokesman remarked that the government wanted to pressurise the opposition leaders in the wake of the recent APC.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Shahbaz Sharif was arrested and now the government was conspiring against Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari.

Reports in conventional and social media after the All Parties Conference of the opposition parties suggested that an inquiry by the NAB was underway against Fazlur Rehman for making huge assets.

Earlier, the NAB officials on Tuesday said that an inquiry was going on against the JUI-F chief in KP and he would be called soon to get his version in the case. However, On Tuesday, some media reports said the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had distances itself from report about any summon issued to Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Some media outlets reported it as a U-Turn by the NAB following fiery speeches by the JUI-F head.

However, later, the NAB officials clarified that an inquiry was going on against Maulana Fazlur Rehman in NAB KP and he may be called soon to answer certain questions.

In the wake of the reported inquiry against the JUI-F chief, the party leaders in KP will meet today.