Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday has extended health emergency for another two months till November 31.

According to the notification, the provincial government has stressed on adopting protective measures to combat the spread of deadly coronavirus.

The decision was taken as primary schools across the country including KP have been reopened with strict implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Earlier on September 29, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced to reopen the primary level schools (Grade 1-5) from September 30.

Since the re-opening up of educational institutions from September 15, a total of 1,71,436 students, teachers and administrative staff had been tested for COVID-19 across the country, out of which only 1284 were tested positive with the ratio of 0.8 percent, he added.