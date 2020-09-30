Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Tuesday announced re-opening of primary level educational institutions across the country from today in continuity of re-opening of the educational institutions closed due to the Covid-19 situation in the country. This was announced at a press beefing held in the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) Shafqat Mehmood along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. Faisal Sultan. Shafqat Mehmmod said that the decision has been taken keeping in view the current situation regarding the pandemic which is under control.