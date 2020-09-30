Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in case of illegal appointment of Managing Director Mineral Development Corporation on Wednesday. According to details, NAB Rawalpindi has issued summons of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and asked him to bring all the records of appointment. The Bureau investigation will record his statement in this case today. Former PM Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others have been accused of awarding the LNG Terminal-1 contract in a non-transparent way. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been accused of illegally appointing Sheikh Imranul Haq as the managing director of PSO and Yaqoob Sattar as the deputy managing director (finance) while he was serving as the minister of petroleum and natural resources from June 7, 2013 to July 28, 2018.