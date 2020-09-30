Share:

ISLAMABAD - The chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be summoned to appear in National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to narrate his side of the story about alleged corruption charges against him in assets beyond means inquiry case as required by law, said a NAB spokesman on Tuesday. While clarifying some media reports about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s case, the spokesman said the KP bureau was conducting an inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman right now. Earlier, NAB had asked JUI-F chief to appear before additional director of NAB Peshawar on October 1 to answer allegations that he owned assets beyond known sources of income.