Islamabad-They share two children and had one of Hollywood’s most steadfast relationships. And four years on from splitting publicly after falling out of love, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber continue to prove they are still the best of friends.

The father to Kai, 11, and Sasha, 13, took to Instagram to amicably wish the mother of his children the happiest of birthdays. ‘Happy Birthday Mama!!!’ the 52 year old wrote alongside a picture he uploaded of his ex-partner, also 52. Liev’s celebration of Naomi’s special day was received with warmness by fans, who hailed his actions as mature, kind and inspirational. ‘You are the best ex-husband ever. You are an inspiration,’ one commented. ‘I have so much respect for couples that are not longer together but have the love, respect and maturity to continue to celebrate each other,’ another wrote.