MUZAFFFARGARH - The killers of an eleven years old girl, resident of suburban area of tehsil Ali Pur, who was murdered in the federal capital a week ago, were yet to be traced by police of concerned locality, with parents turned out to register protest for arresting the accused without further delay.

Victim named Aqsa, daughter of Muhammad Yousaf Gopang, was killed after subjecting to sexual assault by unidentified accused persons in a house located just two kilometers away from Secretariat, it was said.

The father alleged in her complaint that Islamabad Police was not cooperating with him. He said neither Police Thana Secretariat had included rape sections into the case nor provided him autopsy report of the dead body.

He said although police had nabbed some suspicious people, but yet to be reached out to real culprits. He demanded of higher authority to help arrest the accused people forthwith to ensure him providing justice.