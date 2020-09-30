Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said that Pakistan would continue to pursue its principled position that Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in Afghanistan would be in the best interest of the landlocked country.

He said that Pakistan supports Afghan peace process as stability and prosperity in Afghanistan would also benefit Pakistan. Sanjrani reiterated that Pakistan understands that only Afghans can determine the future of their own country. Chairman Senate expressed these views while talking to Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan here at Parliament House, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Dr Abdullah along with his delegation had arrived Pakistan on September 28 on a three-day visit to hold meetings with Pakistani leadership in connection with the on-going Afghan peace process.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan sought a strong and robust partnership with Afghan government through increased parliamentary cooperation, people-to-people contacts and economic cooperation for mutual benefit of both the countries.

Sanjrani observed that Pakistan and Afghanistan shared centuries old bond of brotherhood based on common faith and cultural similarities. He underlined the need to work together to foster the bond of friendship through deeper economic and political engagements.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed in detail ways and means to enhance parliamentary interaction, Afghan peace process, people-to-people contacts, economic connectivity and bilateral trade cooperation. Chairman Senate called for increased parliamentary linkages while highlighting the significance of parliamentary diplomacy. He said that high level parliamentary interaction could be helpful in removing misperceptions and promote understanding on issues of mutual concern.

Regarding peace process and inclusivity, the Senate Chairman stated that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan. He said that intra-Afghan negotiations provided historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. He, however, cautioned to “remain vigilant against spoilers, who would try to scuttle the ongoing peace process.” He said that it was in their mutual interest to thwart their nefarious designs.

Chairman Senate further observed that people-to-people contacts were fundamental element of their ties and they were taking steps to enhance mutual relations. He apprised that Pakistan was undertaking measures to enhance education, health services and air connectivity with Afghanistan.