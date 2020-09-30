Share:

ISLAMABAD - The joint opposition is planning to submit a requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat forcing the government to summon a National Assembly session to discuss the current political situation.

The joint opposition, after the arrest of leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, has decided to initiate anti-government momentum in and outside the parliament. The opposition parties, in the current political turmoil, would raise an anti-government agenda in the parliament.

The opposition parties have also announced to start its anti-government movement from Balochistan from next month. The opposition side also wants to announce its plan from the Parliament House.

The opposition parties have recently refused to attend the meeting with speaker National Assembly to deliberate on conducting upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections.

Sources said the opposition parties would jointly submit requisition in the National Assembly in the coming week. The opposition would also submit an application to the speaker National Assembly to issue a production order of arrested members including opposition leaders in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PPP-P’s senior leader/former opposition leaders in the National Assembly Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

The speaker is constitutionally bound to summon the session of the National Assembly on the request of the opposition member within 14 days. Sources said the government side might ignore the requisition and call the regular session of the National Assembly.