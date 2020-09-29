Share:

LAHORE- The Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF), in collaboration with Sindh Archery Association (SAA), would conduct the National Archery Championship at Karachi in the last week of November. Pakistan Army would defend the title in the championship to be inaugurated by POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, who is also PAF president. According to PAF Secretary Wisal Khan, a total of nine men and women teams from across the country would feature in the championship. The teams include Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, HEC, Punjab, Sindhi, KP, Balochistan and Islamabad. He said President Dr Arif Alvi would be invited as chief guest at the concluding ceremony to award trophies and certificates to the top performers.