ISLAMABAD - Shalimar police booked as many as 100 persons on charges of attacking and assaulting the team of Enforcement Department of CDA in a bid to stop them to launch anti-encroachment operation at Mera Berri Chontra area, according to a police spokesman.

He said police managed to arrest an accused involved in assaulting the CDA officials physically. Earlier, FIR was registered with PS Shalimar under sections 353/186/427/506-ii/147/149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of official of CDA. Police are carrying out raids to arrest the other accused, he said.