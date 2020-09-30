Share:

Islamabad - Sanitary workers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have been provided 750 protective suits, 750 four layer masks, 750 pairs of nitrile surgical gloves and 750 goggles to protect them from COVID-19.

Tearfund Pakistan, in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), handed over these supplies to Director Sanitation, MCI, at a handing over ceremony in the presence of Deputy Mayor, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, who attended on behalf of Mayor Islamabad, at Mayor’s Office Hall on Monday. The ceremony was also attended by Jonathan Johnson Country Director of Tearfund Pakistan, Sumayya Sajjad Project Director Tearfund Pakistan, Muhammad Shafi Agha Assistant Director Projects NDMA, on behalf of Chairman NDMA, and Sardar Khan Zimri Director Sanitation MCI.

The supplies will be distributed among 750 contractual/daily wage sanitary workers in order to protect them from the pandemic, especially if there is a second wave of infection. On this occasion, sanitary workers’ outstanding services were acknowledged in the battle against COVID-19 despite their vulnerability to health hazards and lack of protective equipment.

Tearfund is an international agency which is working in 50 countries having number of corporate partnerships globally. It is a UK Based charity operating in Pakistan for the last 25 years. Tearfund is currently implementing UKAid Match project on Solid Waste Management in Karachi and Hyderabad. Under this project, Tearfund has initiated a Covid-19 response where the supplies were distributed to the concerned district and national departments/authorities.