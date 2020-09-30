Share:

Demonstrators in Sudan told Anadolu Agency that police on Wednesday opened fire against protesters who were headed to the Prime Ministry's office in Khartoum to demand the departure of the government of Abdullah Hamdok.

Demonstrations have focused on deteriorating economic conditions in Sudan, according to the Sudani newspaper.

Videos on social media showed protesters calling for the departure of the government because of its inability to improve the economic situation of Sudanese people.

The government has yet to comment on the protests.

Hamdok's is the first government to take power after long-serving Sudanese President Omar Al-Basheer was ousted in April 2019, following mass protests against deteriorating living conditions.