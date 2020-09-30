Share:

LAHORE - Corona Vaccine Clinical Trial team called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Tuesday.

Present in the meeting were Dr Dong Xou Qu, Dr Ghazala Parveen from National Institute of Health, Prof Hassan Abbas Zaheer and Dr Hussain Jaffery, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Mian Zahidur Rehman Batha, Professor Javed Chaudhry and other officials.

The Minister discussed with the visiting team the situation of the pandemic both locally and globally.

The visiting delegation apprised the minister of the progress on the work undertaken so far and the progress so far.

The Minister said, “Pakistan and China enjoy exemplary friendship. The two countries have controlled the virus transmission with innovative strategies.

Our smart lockdowns were appreciated the world over. Prime Minister Imran Khan took very important decisions on controlling the pandemic without burdening the population.

For the trial of the vaccine, around 3,000 samples will be collected at two different centers. The NIH will provide technical assistance for the trials.”

She further added, “In the early stages of the pandemic, placing thousand of suspected and confirmed patients at quarantine centres was very helpful in stopping the virus transmission. Punjab’s administration was instrumental in stopping the spread of virus.

Top quality facilities were arranged for patients in Punjab hospitals. Our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff played key role in controlling the pandemic.

Our successful strategy helped us bring down the new infections and mortality in the province.”