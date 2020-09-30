Share:

MULTAN - Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Multan Naveed Mubashir on Tuesday asked officials to expedite crackdown against land grabbers to retrieve the department’s land.

Presiding over a monthly meeting, he said that officials should remain active to make train travel safe for passengers and provide them all facilities they were entitled to.

The DS listened to the problems of all the wings of Railways Multan and said that he was aware of the situation adding that combined effort by officials of all ranks would help Railways come out of difficulties.

He asked SP railways Amjad Manzoor to speed up campaign against the trespassers for their own safety and that of the railways assets.

Deputy director property and land Sadaf Iqbal was told to continue action against the land grabbers.

Deputy DS Saima Bashir, DCO Hameedullah Lashari, DPO Nabeela Aslam, DAO Abeera Sadaf, DEN Abid Razzaq, DEN Nasir Hanif, DME Rana Imran and others were in attendance.

Zero tolerance against fake pesticides’ sellers: Sec Agriculture

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Tuesday said that government was pursuing zero tolerance policy against the sellers of fake pesticides.

Agriculture department was responsible for provision of quality pesticides. The department was taking practical steps to ensure availability of standard pesticides.

He was chairing a meeting, attended by inspectors of Pest Warning Department.

He directed inspectors to ensure transparent process of sampling of pesticides. In case any person was found selling fake pesticides, action would also be taken against the inspector concerned. He instructed them to have complete information about Pesticide ordinance as sellers of fake pesticides could be punished through courts. The inspectors should have strong evidences against the mafias, involved in selling fake pesticides.

The inspectors should check expiry of pesticides. The performance of pesticide inspectors would be reviewed once in a month, he maintained. Secretary agriculture South Punjab also directed officials to create awareness among farmers for eradication of pink bollworms.

NMU, CPEIC hold walks on World Heart Day

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) arranged awareness walks separately to mark world Heart Day on Tuesday.

A large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics participated in the walks.

Led by NUM Acting VC, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, the walk began from main gate of Nishtar and culminated at clock tower.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ijaz informed that tension, sugar, blood pressure, obesity, laxity and other reasons caused heart diseases.