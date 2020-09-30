Share:

SARGODHA - The police arrested a suspect allegedly involved in criminal assault of a woman in Sargodha on Tuesday. A police spokesperson said that a complaint was registered at Factory area police station by father of victim, a resident of Nishter market. The complainant stated that accused Hashim Khan s/o Shah Muhammad criminally assaulted his daughter and fled from the scene. On receiving the complaint, police registered a case and arrested suspect, Hashim named in the FIR. Further investigation was underway.