Islamabad0-Robert Pattinson has admitted he ‘weirdly’ enjoys the idea that he could possibly ‘mess up’ his portrayal of The Batman.

The actor, who recently returned to set for the superhero film after contracting coronavirus, admitted he likes being held responsible if something goes wrong - a feeling he experienced while filming Twilight. Screen star Robert, 34, said in a new interview: ‘There’s a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you’re working on. I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight the idea that you can mess it up.

I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage.’ Earlier this month, Robert made a comeback to The Batman set after he tested positive for coronavirus and halted production for two weeks.A