ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee inched up by 1 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs1.65.88 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs165.89. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 165.75 and Rs166.3 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 63 paisas and closed at Rs193.73 against the last day’s trading of Rs 193.10. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of 74 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs213.57 as compared to its last closing of Rs212.83. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 45.16 and Rs 44.22 respectively.