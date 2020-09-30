Share:

HYDERABAD - In order to prevent use of unfair means during the LLB (Honors) Second Semester examinations being conducted by Sindh University Jamshoro, section 144 has been imposed from Sept 29 to October 17, 2020 throughout the division Shaheed Benazirabad. This was announced by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah through notification. The notification added that Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze had recommended imposition of Section 144 at examination centers to prevent any untoward incident and entry of irrelevant persons in centers except candidates appearing at the examination of LLB year 2019 second semester commencing from Sept 29, 2020.