Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has been named as the successor to Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who died earlier today at age 91.

This came in a statement issued by the Council of Ministers after its extraordinary meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid al-Hamad al-Sabah at the Seif Palace.

Earlier, the Royal Court of Kuwait announced the death of the emir.