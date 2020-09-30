Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday approved 364 appointments on deceased quota (a quota fixed for the legal heirs of the government employees who died during the service) raising the total number of such appoints to 4029 since 2019 in various departments of the Sindh government.

The approval was given in a meeting of a committee chaired by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah while all concerned secretaries were in attendance.

The meeting approved 49 jobs in Local Government, 39 in Health, 14 in Revenue, 30 in Irrigation, 9 in Food department, 108 in School Education, 60 in Works and Services, 14 in Agriculture, 11 in Public Health engineering, 1 in law department, 1 live stock & fisheries, 1 in SGA&CD, 4 in Population Welfare, 3 in Labour, 2 in home department, 3 in excise and taxation department, 4 in college education, 1 in Auqaf, 2 in forest & Wild Life, 2 in information & Archives, 1 in P&D and 2 in Department of Empowerment of Person with Disabilities (DEPD) Government of Sindh.

The secretaries of various departments informed the meeting about the delays being faced in finalization of cases by District Recruitment Committees (DRCs) of different districts. Chief Secretary directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to immediately convene the meetings of DRCs and submit the reports within 15 days so that appointment against deceased quota could be ensured.

He also sought the details of those cases where the salaries had not been released or the recruitment committee process had been delayed.