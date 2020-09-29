Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited have signed an agreement for provision of physical and Virtual Data Centre (VDC) Hosting Services bundled with industry’s leading Managed Security solution.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL and Khurram Gul Agha, Chief Information Officer & Operations Support, Telenor Microfinance Bank, signed the agreement at a special ceremony recently held at PTCL Zonal office in Karachi. Umar Farooqi, General Manager, Digital Services Sales, PTCL, Javaid Sher Ali, Executive Director, IT Planning & Architecture, Telenor Microfinance Bank and Nadeem Ashfaq, Director Information Technology, Telenor Microfinance Bank, were also present on the occasion, along with other senior officials.

PTCL is providing Telenor Microfinance Bank with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and platform solutions that are equipped with latest technology, managed security and DDoS filtering solution.

During the signing ceremony, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, said, “We are pleased to sign an agreement with Telenor Microfinance Bank to support them in fulfilling their business needs. PTCL, being a national company, is leading the digitization effort across the country to support the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan. Through such partnerships, PTCL continues to play its key role in the development of telecom infrastructure by providing innovative and secure solutions to the corporate sector that will further contribute towards the overall economic growth of the country.”

On the occasion, Khurram Gul Agha, Chief Information Officer, Telenor Microfinance Bank, said, “In light of the current fast-paced banking activities specially through mobile and online platforms, regular upgrades to the security apparatus are crucial. We are pleased to sign this agreement with PTCL as our trusted partner for our Virtual Data Centers. Keeping our data secure is of utmost significance and we believe in providing our customers the best financial solutions which can provide them with the peace of mind required to fully embrace a digitally enabled financial lifestyle. This partnership with PTCL is a step in the right direction given the scale and quality of services that we offer.”

PTCL endeavours to provide best-in-class services to its corporate customers across various industries in Pakistan. This agreement is part of the growth momentum in the diverse areas of ICT and Security Solutions, which is key to a digital banking eco-system in Pakistan.