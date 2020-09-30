Share:

ISLAMABAD - Theatre Wallay will be arranging cinematic evening with the 4th screening of the film titled Abu on October 3. Directed by Arshad Khan, Theatre Wallay has announced the screening of the film Abu in Urdu version.

According to an official, Abu has won 15 international awards adding that it is a very personal film about the life of the Montreal based Pakistani director Arshad Khan and his complicated relationship with his conservative Muslim father.

It is a clash between east and west, old and new but at its heart it is the story of love between family.

The film told a deeply personal story which had universal resonance and film Abu was his first feature documentary and has already won awards and critical praise around the world. All necessary precautions will be taken to keep social distancing and complimentary face masks will be available at gate, he stated.