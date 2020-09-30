Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that uniform water policy and construction of small dams are long term solution to deal with water scarcity issue in the country.

“The goals of sustainable development are connected with the provision of basic rights of access to clean water, proper sanitation and well standard hygiene,” said the speaker National Assembly addressing the inaugural session of the two-day workshop on “Human Right to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) organised by Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) in collaboration with Water Aid.

He said that it has been priority of the incumbent government to make policy initiatives to ensure basic facilities to all its citizens.

The speaker said that finalisation and implementation of uniform water policy would resolve issues of water scarcity faced by the people of the country. He also stressed on the Members of Provincial Assemblies to make efforts in collaboration with local government’s bodies to ensure clean Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene.

Referring to the water scarcity in Balochistan and Sindh, he stressed on the need of building small dams. Sharing his experience as Speaker Khyber Pukthukhawa, he said all out efforts would be made to build small dams in his constituency like Kunda Dam in Swabi.

Stressing on the need of awareness and sensitising common people regarding basic principle of hygiene and sanitation, he said that media awareness campaign and proactive public representative could bring positive change.

Speaking on the occasion Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that the vision of Clean and Green Pakistan would be achieved. Country Director Water Aid informed the participants about the status of access to clean Water, Sanitation and Hygiene. PIPS Executive Director Muhammad Anwar highlighted the importance of clean water, Hygiene and especially thanked the Speaker National Assembly for his valuable contribution to bring policy initiatives for the welfare of the common people.