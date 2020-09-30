Share:

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha (UoS) has extended its online admission date from September 29 to October13, for Fall-2020 admission process. The online admissions are announced in above 150 programmes in graduate and postgraduate levels of the seven faculties. The decision was taken in a meeting of admission committee chaired by Dr Muhammad Afzal while other officials were also present. The first, second and third merit lists for admissions to regular undergraduate and graduate programmes will be displayed on October 19, October 21 and October 23, respectively. Merit lists of evening/self-support programme will be displayed on October 26, October 28 and October 30. Classes for the regular and self-support programmes would be started from October 26 and November 2, respectively.