QUETTA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President, Fehmida Kausar Jamali said work has been initiated in Balochistan on multiple agro projects with the aim to enhance the production in the province through modern technologies. Talking to President (Elect) Gawadar Chamber of Commerce Mir Naveed Baloch, she said 27 previous agriculture projects were underway at the cost of Rs37,212 million, while 16 new ones having estimated cost of Rs2,905 million were undertaken during the current year.

Under Kachhi Canal Area Development Project, 37,877 acres of land connected to one to 10 distribution would be made cultivable under phase-I of the project costing Rs1,670 million.

She said Balochistan was not only blessed with natural resources but huge benefits could also be accrued by developing its fisheries and livestock sectors. The work on 110-km-long two-lane road from Khuzdar to Bisma was in full swing while work on the N-30 highway began in October 2019. The construction of N-30 highway will cost Rs 19 billion.Similarly 20% work of the highway has been completed, this highway will connect Khuzdar to N85, with the completion of the project in 2021, and access to Gwadar will be easier. “Western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will enhance connectivity and will also develop the deprived areas of Balochistan”, she added.

However President GCCI stressed the need for construction of small dams in the province to overcome the water shortage. Gwadar has been blessed with important geo-strategic location,” he said, adding that its people would get benefit from its development.