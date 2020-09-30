Share:

LAHORE - WWF has launched the ‘Community Water Stewardship: Replenishing Groundwater Resources in Lahore’ project with the collaboration of PepsiCo.

Some of the key focus areas of the project are: Recharge Wells, Rainwater Harvesting Systems water systems and Floating Treatment Wetlands.

These interventions are being installed in the PepsiCo’s Snacks Plant watershed in the Sundar Industrial Estate (SIE), with a focus on both urban housing schemes and rural settings.

The project is being implemented with the endorsement of key government institutions; Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR). One of the key locations for the project is Manak Village comprising of about 700-800 households.