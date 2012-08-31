

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said anti-dengue day would be enthusiastically observed throughout the Punjab along with provincial capital on Sep 2.

Presiding over a meeting of provincial anti-dengue committee at camp office, on Thursday, the chief minister said all government offices, departments and institutions would remain open that day and directed that all arrangements for anti-dengue day should be finalised.

The chief minister warned that any laxity or negligence with regard to ongoing campaign against dengue virus would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against the delinquents. The chief minister constituted a six-member steering committee comprising assembly members to observe the day and to monitor all the arrangements. He imposed ban on wearing of half-sleeve shirts and shorts in educational institutions as a precautionary measures against dengue virus.

“Due to timely steps taken by the government and cooperation of the people the dengue situation is under control this season whereas the campaign would continue in future with similar zeal to root out the menace of dengue virus,” the chief minister held.

Shahbaz directed seminars, walks and workshops should be held on anti-dengue day while students should especially be motivated to participate in this national cause. He also directed that committees, consisting of parents, should be constituted to monitor dengue arrangements at schools and colleges while elected representatives and government officers must also step into the field, along with people.

The chief minister said it was a criminal negligence if people get affected by dengue virus and the elected representatives and government servants did not pay any heed. He said strict action would be taken against those displaying irresponsible attitude in this regard. Every citizen must realise his responsibilities to fight menace, he added. He said that coordinated and collective efforts were necessary to eliminate dengue virus, and directed all government and private institutions to depute their respective focal persons with regard to anti-dengue campaign whereas private schools and hospitals should also be asked to maintain cleanliness and make foolproof anti-dengue arrangements.

The chief minister further directed that additional instruments should be installed for shredding of old tyres in a proper manner, while special arrangements should be made for the cleanliness of scrap houses. He said that in sensitive areas where there is possibility of dengue larvae, immediate fogging and spray should be carried out along with indoor and outdoor surveillance in a vigorous manner.

Taking strict notice of non-removal of construction debris, the chief minister scolded the concerned authorities and ordered immediate lifting of the debris on priority basis. He said that all departments should play an active role in combating dengue and their performance should also reflect at the union council level.

He said that there is no room for negligence or inefficiency in this regard by any department or institutions and in case of any complaint strict action would be initiated while FIR would be lodged against those showing displaying irresponsible attitude, without any discrimination.

Advisor Salman Rafique, parliamentarians, concerned secretaries, and concerned ones were also present.

Also, Shahbaz said special persons ought to be treated at par with other members of the society. Announcing waiving of fees for blind students in schools and colleges, he directed Special Education Department to ensure its prompt implementation. He said that quota allocated by Punjab government for special persons for recruitment in government service would be strictly implemented.

The chief minister was talking to a representative delegation of Blind Association at camp office, on Thursday.