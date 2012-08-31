OKARA - In an accident between a truck and a speeding car, a woman was killed while her husband and son injured.

As per detail, Javeed Iqbal, son of Sharif, a resident of Chichawatni along with his wife and son Umer Javeed was on the way to Lahore in a SLO- 147. When they reached near Okara By-pass, it collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction.

Eight injured: At least 8 people were injured in separate road incidents here. In the first incident, five family members were injured in road accident near on GT Road. Ashraf, a resident of Burewala along with his wife Bushra, sons - Usman Ashraf and Ans Ashraf and daughter Ayesha Ahraf was on the way to Lahore in a car. Near Okara By-pass car overturned due to speeding.



Resultantly, they all sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, in another incident a speeding truck crushed a motorcyclist identified as Nazeer Hussain, a resident of Vehari, his wife Zahida Bibi and 3-year-old daughter near Tabruk. They were shifted to district headquarters hospital (DHQ).