LAHORE - Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that cops were fired on by the PAT armed men and the police took action in self-defence. Talking to media on Saturday night he said government strongly condemned the elements who crossed the red line and tried and forced the police to take action. Ahsan said the police were under directions not to cause any life loss and exercise restraint. The minister expressed ignorance when asked if interior ministry had issued orders for the arrest of the PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri.