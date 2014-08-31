Islamabad- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Sunday that his party believes in non violence. Criticizing police torture on the party workers and media workers, Qureshi said that the government used force to crush peaceful protest. Talking to media, the PTI leader said that Asad Umar’s car was also damaged in the police action. He urged the party workers to be peaceful and avoid reaction.

“I don’t know who the people are in police uniform”, he added.