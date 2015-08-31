Farmers suggested to use rust free wheat seeds

LAHORE (APP): The Punjab govt is providing free of cost Rust Free Wheat Seeds in 926 villages of Muzaffargarh. Agriculture department sources disclosed this while talking to APP on Sunday. The sources said the project would benefit 410 farmers of tehsil Muzffargarh, 333 of tehsil Kot Addu, 88 of tehsil Jatoi and 95 farmers of tehsil Alipur. Farmers must sow rust free wheat seeds in coming wheat crop, they added. Aprime objective of the project was to provide rust free wheat seeds across the province and to replace the affected seed varities with rust free wheat seeds. They suggested that growers should not sow seed varities which were rust affected. They said the project would help in increasing wheat yield besides handling food security chanlleges.

Pakistan, CIMMYT agree to establish BISA at NARC

ISLAMABAD (APP): The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMYT, INT) would establish Borlaug Institute for South Asia-Pakistan (BISA-P) in National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC) to further promote research agriculture research activities in the country. CIMMYT Director General, Dr. Martin Kropff had detailed meetings with Minister of National Food Security and Research, Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, Secretary of the ministry, Seerat Asghar, senior management of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and agriculture scientists,in which concept of establishing BISA-P was further strengthen,according to statement issued by NARC here on Sunday.

According to details, during these meetings, it was agreed that CIMMYT would establish BISA-P and will also create CIMMYT Borlaug Innovation Endowment Fund with potential donors' financial assistance.

Dr. Martin Kropff and Federal Secretary, Seerat Asghar also signed minutes of discussion (MoD) and agreed that a Letter of Agreement will also be signed by the government of Pakistan with CIMMYT, INT in this regard after completion of all codal formalities.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) has already assigned five acres of land to CIMMYT at the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) for construction of the BISA-P Institute.

SNGPL restores gas supply to CNG stations

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The SNGPL restored gas supply to CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) stations of Punjab. “RLNG will be available at CNG outlets in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Multan, Gujranawala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur regions and will continue till further order,” stated SNGPL on Sunday. Similarly, gas supply to industry in Lahore, Sahiwal and Sheikhupura shall be restored on September 1 and to Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Multan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Islamabad & Rawalpindi on Sept 4 for two days period. Chairman Supreme Council APCNGA Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said the restoration will help reduce environmental pollution and develop economy.

PIAF-Founder Alliance chalks out election strategy

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): A meeting of PIAF-Founder Alliance regarding LCCI Election 2014-15, held at election office here on Saturday. Meeting was chaired by senior leaders including Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Mian Mohammad Ali, Sheikh Mohammad Asif. All candidates from Associates and Corporate Class were also present and discussed their election strategy. Sheikh Muhammad Arshad briefed the candidates on elections strategy and advised them to forget their personal differences and grievances and work hard for the betterment of business community. “Once you are elected, you are no more representative of any party but the business community only,” said Mian Mohammad Ali while discussing the election strategy.

Punjab allocates Rs1184m for farm mechanisation

LAHORE (APP): The Punjab government has approved Rs 1184.000 million for promotion of the agriculture mechanization in the province. The approval reflected priority of the provincial government for mechanization of agriculture and increasing its productivity, a senior official of the Agriculture Department Punjab told APP here on Sunday. He said spending on agriculture mechanization would pave way in changing the traditional farming practices and to equip farmers with modern farming techniques for maximization of crops output. The official said the approval had also been granted for optimizing watercourse conveyance efficiency through enhancing lining length with a cost of Rs 9316.491 million.

He said the Punjab government would also provide laser land levellers to farmers or service providers on subsidized cost. For this purpose an amount of Rs 1350.00 million has also been approved.

The official said the approval of such a huge amount was a clear proof of farmers friendly policies of the government.

Utilization of funds in this regard would start yielding results soon, he said.