Islamabad - Ahmed Faraz Library at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will remain open on weekends to facilitate book readers and researchers. According to a senior Pakistan Academy of Letter (PAL) official, the decision in this regard was taken on the directives of PAL chairman as students, book readers and researchers could better utilize their off days from offices and educational institutions at the library. He said the library housed around 70,000 volumes of 30,000 books on different topics, including from literature, history, philosophy, science etc. in Urdu, Pashtu, Sindhi, Baloch, Punjabi, Hindko and other regional languages, besides foreign languages including English.