BBC Sochi - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have been pictured sharing a morning workout at a government residence in Sochi. Video and still images released by state news agency Tass show the two leaders in tracksuits lifting weights. Later they shared a breakfast, barbecuing some of the food themselves.

Mr Putin is known in Russia for his strong-man image and has previously been pictured fishing, horse-riding, and hunting, often shirtless.