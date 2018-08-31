Share:

KARACHI - About 25 million children of Pakistan were out of school during 2013-15, while in Sindh, every 3rd child is not attending any school.

This was informed at a consultative dialogue by Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) held at a local hotel. The event was attended by senior govt officials, civil society and other stakeholders from all over Sindh.

Pirbhu Satyani, Regional Coordinator of SPO Hyderabad welcomed all the guests on behalf of the organisation. He gave a brief background about the connection and linkages education and development connecting modern day needs of the world and state of education in Sindh.

He said free and compulsory education is the right of every child that they owe from the state but despite being the signatories of the UN charter, our country has failed to provide this right to its citizens.

The project was initiated by SPO in 2017, in 08 Union councils of District Badin to support department of education to improve the state of education for marginalised communities of rural area of the district. Other than this SPO is working on different projects in 05 districts of Sindh.

Saleem Malik, the Chief Executive of the SPO focused on SDG-4 where it says that every member state of UC should ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. DEO education Badin, Mr. Muhammad Saleh Korejo said that they also feel that there is huge need to improve the state of education in Sindh. The current available schools infrastructure in District Badin was damaged in 2011 floods and have not been improved after the disaster.

Ms Mangla Sharma, MPA Sindh Assembly, said that the stats shared by the SPO are very alarming and we not only have to improve the stats but have to stop the drop out of children from our schools. She said that due to the jobs scarcity, our people do engage themselves in school teaching that also damages the image of the department.

Ms Tanzeela Qambrani, the MPA from District Badin said that she belongs from southern part of Sindh and knows the reality of the area. Being specific to education she said that the duty bears need more to improve the situation and their government will do that on priority basis.

Ayoub Shaikh, renowned writer and senior journalist share his views that our government has an improper system of education, where there are 5000 number of primary schools certain area there are only 1200 high schools, that is also an injustice with many of the children who pass the primary schools but can get to high schools due to lack of facilities. He suggested that there should be equal educational facilities for the children for primary and secondary levels so that the journey of education could run easily.

Javed Jabbar, ex-senator and the Chairman of Board of Governors of SPO, said that it is very grief to say that the state of education in Sindh and Baluchistan is very poor than others of the country, while Punjab and KPK are running a high level of education system in both provinces that has also been admired by the international papers.

We have to plan thoroughly for the improvement of quality education in Sindh. He said that it is very misfortune that our federal Government not only thinks but also plan differently for Sindh and Baluchistan in comparison to Punjab and Baluchistan while after 18th amendment in constitution of Pakistan, it is sole responsibility of provinces to take actions for their own improvement and we have to enforce our provincial government for this.