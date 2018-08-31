Share:

JHANG/BAHAWALPNAGAR - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a private slaughter housed and recovered 20,000 kg spoiled, odorous and injurious to health meat here on Thursday.

Punjab Food Authority Jhang visited three private slaughter houses situated in Basti Lohlay Shah of Jhang in the remit of Kutwali Police and recovered 20 thousands kg spoiled meat from private slaughter houses which was being supplied to the hotels of Jhang, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

As team reached in the slaughter houses owners of slaughter houses succeeded to flee from the scene. Punjab Food Authority sealed the slaughter houses and meat was destroyed under the supervision of Punjab Food Authority and TMA officers. It is the old business of butchers of Jhang. The people who are involved in the business are politically very strong and influential. They are doing this business openly for a long time. They bring ill and weak animals at low cost from different areas and after slaughtering them, They would supply injurious to health meat in different cities of Punjab including Jhang, Faisalabad,Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpinidi. These all activities of this group of butchers are already in the notice of district administration but no one could stop it.

TWO DEAD IN ACCIDENT: In a mishap took place on Jhang–Khushab Road near Adda Kot Shakir, two people including a minor girl were crushed to death while 5 another people sustained critical wounds. As per details, a speeding truck entered a hotel situated on Adda Kot Shakir. Resultantly, 5 years old Fatima, daughter of Mushtaq a resident of Sergodha, and Ismail son of Allah Yar of Kot Shakir were crushed to death on the spot while Narjis daughter of Riaz Hussain, Riaz Ahmed, Shamsher, Amjid and Sana Ullah sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a private hospital for first aid. On information, Rescue 1122 team also reached the spot and took the injured to DHQ Hospital Jhang. Three injured person including Riaz, Narjis and Shamsher of Sergodha belonging to a same family were in serious condition. Truck driver managed to escape from the spot. Kot Shakir police registered a case against unknown driver.

2 GIRLS RAPED SEPARATELY

In Bahawalnagar, two girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents while a seven-year-old boy foiled an assault attempt on Thursday.

According to Donga Bonga police, suspect Ghazanfar along with an accomplice kidnapped a girl from Mauza Suraj Ganj when she was on the way back home from school. He took her to a deserted place where he allegedly raped her. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

Another incident occurred at Mohallah Islamnagar in B-Division police precincts in which a suspect identified as Shehzad entered the house of his neighbour and raped a 12-year-old girl. The girl was admitted to Bahawalnagar District Headquarters Hospital. The police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the girl’s mother.

Third incident occurred in jurisdiction of Kichi Wala police in which a seminary teacher, Qari Ahmed, locked himself with a seven-year-old boy in the mosque’s bathroom and attempted to assault him. The boy’s shouts alerted the people passing by and they rushed for his rescue at which the suspect fled from the scene. The police registered a case.