KASUR - The district police reiterated the vow of maintaining law and order, and claiming that they had nicked no less than 38 suspects including 19 notorious gamblers during a special campaign against outlaws.

According to a police spokesman, a vigorous crackdown was launched on criminal elements on the orders of District Police Officer [DPO] Muntazir Mehdi. As part of the operation, a police team supervised by B-Division police Station House Officer [SHO] M Mohsin conducted a raid on a gambling den of Abid Pada. The team arrested 19 gamblers including Abid Pada, and recovered 16 cell phones and the money they were betting on. The DPO commended the B-Division SHO and his team for their brilliant performance. Similarly, the A-Division, Mandi Usmanwala, Khuddian, Changa Manga, City, and Phoolnagar police conducted raids in their jurisdictions. They arrested nine drug-peddlers, and recovered 1.5kg of hashish and 150 litres of liquor from their possession. The police also nabbed 10 hardened criminals including five proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal arms from them.