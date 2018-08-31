Share:

LAHORE - The FIA Thursday was granted four-day physical remand of an accused of exploiting girls by making their objectionable pictures and videos.

The FIA officials produced Mughees Ahmad, the accused, before the court of a local magistrate and sought his 14- day physical remand. They said he harassed girls by exploiting them in the name of jobs with multinational companies. They said another co-accused was still at large but soon would be arrested. The officials said the accused use to extort money from the victims.

The officials said he had confessed that he had exploited a number of girls and they also recovered objectionable material from his mobile phone.

They said the accused was booked under Sesctions 20,21 & 24 of PECA-2016, and Sections 420,109 of Pakistan Penal Code. The investigation officer pleaded the court to allow his 14-day physical remand so that they could complete their investigation. However, the court granted four-day physical remand and directed the officials to produce the suspect again before the court with investigation report.–Staff Reporter