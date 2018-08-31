Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has taken notice of the increasing incidents of suicides in Chitral and formed a four-member committee to investigate the issue. The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Directorate General of Health Services formed a four-member committee to look into the causes of growing suicide cases in Chitral district.

An official order issued from the directorate said that consequent upon several suicidal deaths in Chitral district, a committee had been formed to look into the main factors involved in the suicide incidents and conduct psychotherapy of those with suicidal tendency and submit a report as soon as possible. The committee would be headed by Dr Asmatullah, Director Admin of DGHS, and District Health Officer Chitral, and two deputy directors of the pshyco-social programme of the DGHS office would be its members. Chitral district has been in the headlines due to growing number of suicide cases, majority of them women. At least seven suicide cases have been reported since August 6 alone from across the district.

CONFERENCE ON BREASTFEEDING HELD: A conference on the importance of breastfeeding was organised by Rehman Medical Institute Hayatabad Peshawar in collaboration with Unicef on Thursday. In the conference, people from different walks of life including medical experts, teachers, nurses, doctors and students participated. Dr Kamran Mushtaq, organiser of the event, said that the month of August was observed as breasting month across the world aimed at highlighting its importance among mothers and general public.

The event was part of the campaign, he said.

The health experts on the occasion described the advantages of breastfeeding and the inherent dangers to the mothers who gave it up. They said breast milk was the purest food for a newborn which prevents the baby from many diseases while the formula milk had been found to be disastrous for the health of both mother and infant.

“The breast milk also saves the children from diabetes, mental disorders, allergies and obesity throughout their lives,” they said.

The Unicef representatives Fazal Majeed and Salma Khatoon while speaking on the occasion said that the mothers mostly gave formula milk or animal fresh milk to their babies instead of breastfeeding, which creates many difficulties for infant’s health.

Later on, an awareness walk was also taken out from RMI to main Hayatabad Road, in which a large number of people participated.