LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach here on Friday evening on a two-day visit to Lahore. It will be his first visit to the provincial metropolis after becoming the prime minister.

According to PTI sources, the prime minister is scheduled to address the Punjab cabinet on Saturday. He will issue guidelines to the provincial ministers to work in accordance with his vision of governance.

Also, Punjab chief minister is set to chair maiden meeting of his cabinet on Friday (today).