TOBA TEK SINGH - A dozen politicians filed their nomination papers on Thursday at Gojra for PP 118 by-election being held on October 14.

They included District Council Chairperson Fauzia Khalid wife of PML-N NA 111 MNA Khalid Javed Warraich, PTI’s defeated candidate Asad Zaman Cheema, ex-MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich, his elder brother ex-MNA Amjad Ali Warraich, ex-MNA Farkanda Amjad Warraich, wife of Amjad Ali Warraich,ex-MPA from Toba Amjad Ali Javed, Usman Cheema, Usman Bhalli, Asadullah, Fauzia Kausar, Advocate Abbas Ali and Mansoor Ahmad. The seat was vacated by MNA Khalid Javed Warraich who had also won as MPA from PP-118.

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Sufian Sarfraz Dogar has said that soon a new train will be started from Shorkot Cantonment for Lahore via Toba, Faisalabad. While talking to reporters at Gojra Railway Station during his visit on Thursday he said that dilapidated building of Gojra railway station will soon be reconstructed.

He directed local officials to immediately get the railways land vacated from grabbers.He also visited Toba station.