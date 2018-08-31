Share:

The Punjab government on Thursday posted a woman police officer as the Pakpattan district police officer. According to a notification, Rawalpindi SSP (investigation) Maria Mehmood was transferred and posted as DPO Pakpattan. Punjab Police Inspector General Kaleem Imam issued the transfer orders on Thursday. The post was lying vacant since the Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Omer Gondal was suspended by the provincial government after he developed a dispute with Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of the third wife of PM Imran Khan. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has also taken suo motu notice over the abrupt transfer of SSP Gondal. Reportedly, Mr Gondal was transferred on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after his dispute with Khawar Maneka. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by CJP will hear the suo motu case today. The top court has also summoned Punjab IGP Kaleem Imam, RPO Sahiwal, and former Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal in personal capacity. A police spokesman said SSP Maria Mehmood is the second women officer to take the charge as DPO in the Punjab province following posting of Ammara Athar as Bahawalnagar DPO. Now, the woman police officers are being given important assignments in the police department, he said.–Staff Reporter