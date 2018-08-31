Share:

LAHORE - CM Usman Buzdar Thursday reiteraterd his government’s resolve to make south Punjab province to mitigate the sufferings of people living in the southern belt.

Talking to a delegation of journalists that called on him at his office, the chief minister said a committee has been constituted by the PTI government to work out modalities for creation of the new province.

“Practical steps to make it happen will be initiated very soon”, he said, adding that he would also regularly visit southern Punjab to get first-hand knowledge of the problems facing the people there.

The chief minister said that he had brought two pairs of clothes from his hometown Taunsa and will return back with the same clothes.

President of Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhary led the delegation that comprised Syed Shoaibuddin, Abdul Majeed Sajid, Shehbaz Mian, Salman Ghani, Mian Habibullah and others. The president congratulated Buzdar on becoming the chief minister and invited him to visit the Lahore Press Club.

The chief minister said that positive criticism of the media will be welcomed. Similarly, he added, efforts will be made to sort out the issues relating to journalist colony. He also promised to give sympathetic consideration to journalists’demand for increase in the official grant for Lahore Press Club.

Talking about his government’s priorities, Buzdar said that public service was the hallmark of his government which believed in merit, good governance and justice for all. “I continuously work from morning till late night and the reward will be given by Allah Almighty”, he said, adding that the responsibility entrusted to him was an obligation which will be fulfilled at every cost. “We are sincerely committed to our cause and the vision of Imran Khan will be given practical shape. No one will be allowed to do anything wrong in the province and the trust of Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be let broken.”, he affirmed. LPC president Azam Chaudhry said it was encouraging to see a chief minister in power who belonged the people. He hoped that Usman Buzdar will serve the masses by addressing the issues of poverty and unemployment.