Share:

LOS ANGELES - Cardi B wants at least $300,000 for her first performance since giving birth. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker only welcomed her daughter Kulture, whom she has with her husband Offset, into the world seven weeks ago and, although she wants to focus on motherhood for the time being, she has told promoters that she will consider leaving her little girl for one night only in exchange for a big pay out. A source told TMZ that the 25-year-old rapper wants $300,000 to get back on stage and everything has to be on her terms, but it looks like show organisers are willing to do anything to snap her up as they’ve been offering $500,000.–GN